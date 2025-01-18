BRAMPTON, Ont. — Luke Misa had a goal and three assists and the Brampton Steelheads rolled past the visiting Kitchener Rangers 4-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at the CAA Centre.

Parker Von Richter also scored for the Steelheads (19-15-7-0), who were outshot 34-26. Gabriel Chiarot chipped in with two assists.

Adrian Misaljevic scored for the Rangers (30-9-3-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

SPIRIT 6 STORM 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Zayne Parekh had three goals and two assists to lead the way for the Saginaw Spirit (22-18-1-0). Michael Misa scored twice and added an assist while Calem Mangone recorded four assists.

Luke Luchanko had a goal and an assist for the visiting Guelph Storm (13-24-4-1).

---

BULLDOGS 5 GENERALS 3

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Mardis scored twice and added an assist to pace the host Brantford Bulldogs (23-15-4-0) while Patrick Thomas added a goal and three assists.

Colby Barlow registered a goal and an assist for the East Division-leading Oshawa Generals (25-14-3-1).

---

FIREBIRDS 5 ATTACK 4

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nathan Aspinall scored a power-play goal at 6:19 of the third period to snap a 4-4 tie and lift the visiting Flint Firebirds to a 5-4 win over the Owen Sound Attack.

Christopher Thibodeau, Matthew Mania, Sam McCue and Urban Podrekar also scored for the Firebirds (18-21-2-2), who outshot the hosts 33-30.

Jake Crawford scored twice for the Attack (13-24-2-3), while Cole Zurawski and Easton Mikus netted singles.

---

ICEDOGS 3 BATTALION 1

NIAGARA, Ont. — Ryan Roobroeck had a goal and two assists as the Niagara IceDogs tripped the visiting North Bay Battalion 3-1.

Noah Van Vliet and Ivan Galiyanov also scored for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (26-13-2-1), who were outshot 44-26, but got a strong performance from netminder Owen Flores who made 43 saves.

Nolan Laird scored for the Battalion (16-21-3-0).

---

OTTERS 5 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Sam Alfano scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Erie Otters defeated the Peterborough Petes 5-1.

Pano Fimis, Martin Misiak and Gabriel Frasca also scored for the Otters (21-14-3-1), who outshot the hosts 37-22.

Martin Matejicek scored for the Petes (10-26-2-5).

---

COLTS 4 SPITFIRES 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Emil Hemming scored the winning goal and Tristan Bertucci added two assists as the Barrie Colts beat the visiting Windsor Spitfires 4-1.

Brad Gardiner, Carter Lowe and Anthony Romani also scored for the Colts (25-14-1-1), who outshot the visitors 43-29.

Luke McNamara scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (31-9-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.