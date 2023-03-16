OHL Roundup: Maillet's OT winner lifts Spitfires to victory over Spirit

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jacob Maillet scored the game-winning goal 52 seconds into overtime and the Windsor Spitfires escaped with a 6-5 victory over the Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday.

Oliver Peer, with two goals, Alex Christopoulos, Matthew Maggio and Aidan Castle provided the rest of the offence for Windsor (41-16-4-2), which won its third in a row.

Mathias Onuska turned away 21 shots.

Mitchell Smith, with a hat trick, Sebastien Gervais and Joey Willis scored for Saginaw (34-24-3-2). Tristan Lennox stopped 17 shots.

Maillet netted the winner on the lone shot on goal in overtime after Willis scored the game-tying marker for the Spirit with 2:57 remaining in regulation.

---

67'S 8 GENERALS 3

OTTAWA — Will Gerrior had a hat trick as the Ottawa 67's powered their way to an 8-3 blowout victory over the Oshawa Generals.

Jack Beck, Matthew Mayich, Brady Stonehouse, Jack Matier and Gavin Ewles also contributed goals for Ottawa (47-12-3-2). Max Donoso made 18 saves.

Stuart Rolofs, with two goals, and Ryan Gagnier responded for Oshawa (24-33-1-5). Jacob Oster stopped 26-of-33 shots before Carter Bickle turned away 4-of-5 shots in relief in the third period.

---

STORM 7 KNIGHTS 4

GUELPH, ONT. — Michael Buchinger had two goals and an assist, Max Namestnikov added another two goals and the Guelph Storm edged the London Knights 7-4.

Chandler Romeo, Valentin Zhugin and Cooper Walker also scored for Guelph (31-27-4-1). Patrick Leaver made 23 saves.

Isaiah George, Sean McGurn, Connor Federkow and Ryan Winterton answered for London (42-19-2). Zach Bowen stopped 28 shots.

---

STEELHEADS 6 COLTS 5 (SO)

MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Parker Von Richter scored the shootout winner as the Mississauga Steelheads outlasted the Barrie Colts 6-5.

Angus MacDonell, Luke Misa, James Hardie, Zander Veccia and Lucas Karmiris netted a goal apiece for Mississauga (30-27-6) in regulation. Ryerson Leenders made 39 saves between regulation and overtime.

Brandt Clarke, with two goals, Beau Akey, Ethan Cardwell and Roenick Jodoin replied for Barrie (38-16-6-3). Ben West stopped 25-of-30 shots.

---

STING 6 BULLDOGS 0

SARNIA, ONT. — Nolan Burke had two goals and an assist, Benjamin Gaudreau delivered a 21-save shutout and the Sarnia Sting cruised past the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-0.

Ryan Mast, Brenden Anderson, Christian Kyrou and Ty Voit added the others for Sarnia (37-17-5-3).

Matteo Drobac surrendered five goals on 17 shots before Tristan Malboeuf stopped 18-of-19 shots in 30:21 of relief for Hamilton (33-27-4).

---

ATTACK 4 FIREBIRDS 3

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Cedrick Guindon capped a run of four unanswered goals with the eventual winner as the Owen Sound Attack came back to defeat the Flint Firebirds 4-3.

Deni Goure, Ethan Burroughs, and Sam Sedley also scored for Owen Sound (31-26-4-1). Carter George stopped 34 shots.

Simon Slavicek, Tristan Bertucci and Amadeus Lombardi answered for Flint (32-27-4-1). Nathan Day turned away 25 shots.

---

WOLVES 7 GREYHOUNDS 3

SUDBURY, ONT. — Landon McCallum had two goals and two assists, Evan Konyen added another two goals and the Sudbury Wolves powered past the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-3.

Kocha Delic, Nathan Villeneuve and Matthew Mania provided the rest of the offence for Sudbury (28-27-5-3). Kevyn Brassard made 32 saves.

Connor Clattenburg, Kalvyn Watson and Julian Fantino replied for Soo (18-31-9-6). Samuel Ivanov stopped 32-of-38 shots.

---

ICEDOGS 3 OTTERS 2

ERIE, PA. — Zakary Lavoie capped a two-goal effort scoring the game-winning marker with 59 seconds left in the game and the Niagara Icedogs edged the Erie Otters 3-2.

Declan Waddick added the other for Niagara (12-43-8-1), which got 48 saves from Owen Flores.

Bruce McDonald and Kaleb Smith replied for Erie (20-37-1-5), which dropped its fifth in a row. Nolan Lalonde stopped 29 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2023.