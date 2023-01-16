PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Matthew Soto had a goal and assist and the Kingston Frontenacs received a 44-save performance from netminder Mason Vaccari as they defeated the Peterborough Petes 2-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Monday night.

Christopher Thibodeau also scored for the Frontenacs (19-19-1-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Gavin White scored a third-period goal for the Petes (22-15-1-2) in the East Division showdown.

---

OTTERS 2 STEELHEADS 1

ERIE, Penn. — Taeo Artichuk and Bruce McDonald scored second-period goals to snap a scoreless tie and the Erie Otters hung on for a 2-1 victory against the visiting Mississauga Steelheads.

James Hardie scored midway through the third period to cut the Steelheads' deficit to 2-1, but that's as close as they would come.

The Otters (13-21-1-3) outshot the Steelheads 26-21. The Steelheads went 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Otters were 0-for-5.

Otters netminder Kyle Downey stopped 20 of 21 shots, while Ryerson Leenders stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Steelheads (18-18-4-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2023.