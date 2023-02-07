SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Matteo Drobac turned away all 18 shots he faced as the Hamilton Bulldogs blanked the struggling Niagara IceDogs 6-0 in Ontario Hockey League play on Tuesday.

Nick Lardis scored twice and contributed an assist for the Bulldogs (23-21-4), while Sahil Panwar had a goal and two helpers.

Adrian Rebelo opened the scoring on a penalty shot 11:05 into the first period after Niagara's Juan Copeland was called for a "foul from behind."

Hamilton's Marek Vanacker and Luca Testa also found the back of the net Tuesday. Cole Brown and Patrick Thomas had two assists apiece.

Owen Flores stopped 27-of-33 shots for the IceDogs (9-31-7), who lost their sixth straight game.

Special teams proved to be a difference maker, with Hamilton going 2 for 5 on the power play, while Niagara was 0 for 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.