SUDBURY, Ont. — Mitchell Weeks made 26 saves as the Sudbury Wolves cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes Thursday in the OHL.

Sudbury (15-25-3-2) defenceman Jacob Holmes scored two goals and assisted on two more in the win.

Peterborough (16-26-2-0) managed to put up 27 shots, but could only beat Weeks once.

Chase Stillman, a Peterborough native, scored the Petes' lone goal on the evening.

