29m ago
OHL Roundup: Weeks, Wolves stymie Petes in victory
The Canadian Press
SUDBURY, Ont. — Mitchell Weeks made 26 saves as the Sudbury Wolves cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes Thursday in the OHL.
Sudbury (15-25-3-2) defenceman Jacob Holmes scored two goals and assisted on two more in the win.
Peterborough (16-26-2-0) managed to put up 27 shots, but could only beat Weeks once.
Chase Stillman, a Peterborough native, scored the Petes' lone goal on the evening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.