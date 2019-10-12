OHL Roundup: Moncada, Primeau and Russell lead as Battalion routs IceDogs

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Luke Moncada, Mason Primeau and Mitchell Russell had two goals apiece as the North Bay Battalion routed the Niagara IceDogs 8-2 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Matthew Struthers and Braden Henderson also scored for the Battalion (2-6-0), while Joe Vrbetic made 37 saves for the win.

Philip Tomasino and Jake Uberti scored for the IceDogs (3-3-3). Christian Sbaraglia kicked out 27 shots for Niagara.

North Bay went 2 for 4 on the power play and the IceDogs were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

FIREBIRDS 6 PETES 2

FLINT, Mich. — Cody Morgan's goal at the 9:14 mark of the second period was the eventual winner as the Firedbirds held off Peterborough.

Dennis Busby, Ty Dellandrea, Jack Phibbs, Brennan Othmann and Braeden Kressler rounded out the attack for Flint (5-2-0).

Declan Chisholm and Zach Gallant scored for the Petes (6-3-0).

---

OTTERS 4 STORM 1

ERIE, Pa. — Austen Swankler struck twice, including the winner, as Erie downed Guelph.

Emmett Sproule and Chad Yetman had goals for the Otters (5-4-0).

Ty Collins was the lone scorer for the Storm (2-3-2).

---

SPITFIRES 8 STING 5

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ruben Rafkin's goal late in the second period stood as the winner as the Spitfires downed Sarnia.

Daniel D'Amico, Curtis Douglas, Dylan Robinson, Louka Henault, Thomas Stevenson, Egor Afanasyev and Tyler Angle chipped in for Windsor (5-3-1).

Ryan Roth had a pair of goals for the Sting (0-7-0), while Eric Hjorth, Calvin Martin and Anthony Tabak also found the back of the net.

---

SPIRIT 6 KNIGHTS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Damien Giroux scored twice as the Spirit defeated London.

Jake Goldowski registered the game-winning goal for the Spirit (5-4-1) at 13:13 of the third period. Cole Perfetti, Blade Jenkins and Cole Coskey also scored.

Alec Regula had a pair of goals for the Knights (3-3-1) and Cole Tymkin also scored.

---

COLTS 6 FRONTENACS 4

BARRIE, Ont. — Aidan Brown and Jason Willms both scored twice as the Colts toppled Kingston.

Riley Piercey and Jack York also scored for Barrie (5-1-1).

Zayde Wisdom, Jordan Frasca, Billy Constantinou and Jakob Brahaney supplied the offence for the Frontenacs (1-5-2).

---

ATTACK 4 GREYHOUNDS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Daylon Groulx's goal near the midway point of the game was the winner as the Attack skated past Sault Ste. Marie.

Ethan Burroughs, Barret Kirwin and Matthew Philip also scored for Owen Sound (6-2-1).

Jaden Peca scored for the Greyhounds (5-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2019.