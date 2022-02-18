OHL Roundup: IceDogs grab wild SO win over Generals

OSHAWA, Ont. — Niagara needed a shootout to win a high scoring game against the Oshawa Generals.

Oskar Olausson recorded four goals on the night for the Generals (23-16-1-3).

Brice Cooke had two goals and an assist for Niagara (11-26-2-1).

---

BULLDOGS 6, OTTERS 3

ERIE, Ont. - Ryan Winterton had two goals and an assist as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Erie Otters 6-3.

Centre Logan Morrison recorded three assists in the win for Hamilton (26-11-2-2).

Brett Bressette scored two goals for Erie (18-20-1-2).

---

FRONTENACS 7, 67s 2

KINGSTON, Ont. - The Kingston Frontenacs won a third straight game, beating Ottawa on Friday night.

Lucas Edmonds had two goals and two assists in the win for the Frontenacs (26-12-3-0).

Thomas Johnston and Brady Stonehouse had goals for Ottawa (20-21-1-3).

---

KNIGHTS 8, GREYHOUNDS 5

LONDON, Ont. - The London Knights beat the Soo Greyhounds in a high-scoring tilt on Friday night.

Liam Gilmartin had hat trick and two assists in the win for the Knights (26-12-1-0).

Jack Thompson and Rory Kerins had two goals apiece for Soo (26-14-4-1).

---

COLTS 3, STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Ian Lemiuex recorded a goal and an assist as the Barrie Colts beat the Mississauga Steelheads.

Oliver Smith bagged the game-winner for Barrie (21-15-4-0).

Steelheads (29-12-1-4) netminder Joe Ranger stopped 22 of 25 in the loss.

---

BATTALION 4, PETES 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. - North Bay needed overtime to overcome the Peterborough Petes on Friday night to win an eighth straight game.

Matvey Petrov scored the winner for the Battalion (26-15-3-3) less than a minute in to the extra frame.

J.R. Avon had earlier scored the tying goal for the Petes (16-26-2-0).

---

STING 6, RANGERS 3

SARNIA, Ont. - Nolan Burke and Theo Hill dominated as Sarnia beat the Rangers 6-3.

Burke had two goals while Hill had two goals an an assist in the win for Sarnia (17-18-3-1).

Netminder Pavel Cajan stopped 17 of 22 shots he faced for Kitchener (18-19-2-2).

---

STORM 3, SPIRIT 0

GUELPH, Ont. - Matthew Papais had the game-winner as the Guelph Storm beat the Saginaw Spirit on Friday night.

Tristan Lennox stopped 28 of 33 shots for the Spirit (16-26-1-0) while Owen Bennett recorded the fourth shutout of the season for Guelph (21-16-3-1).

---

SPITFIRES 5, FIREBIRDS 4

WINDSOR, Ont. - Michael Renwick scored the overtime game-winner, lifting the Windsor Spitfires over the Flint Firebirds.

The Firebirds (27-14-0-3) went on a four-goal streak in the second and third periods to briefly take the lead.

The win is Windsor's (23-13-2-2) third straight.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.