BARRIE, Ont. — Nicholas Porco scored twice and added an assist to lead the Barrie Colts past the Sudbury Wolves 7-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nathan Allensen had the eventual winner for Barrie (2-4-1), while Evan Vierling, Brandt Clarke, Oliver Smith, and Ryan Del Monte rounded out the attack.

Matthew Sbrocca made 17 saves for the win.

Kocha Delic, Kocha Delic and Chase Stillman replied for Sudbury (3-4-1), while Mitchell Weeks stopped 28 shots.

The Colts went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Wolves could not connect on their one man advantage.

---

GENERALS 3 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Calum Ritchie's power-play goal with less than a minute left to play lifted Oshawa over the Battalion.

Ryan Stepien and Brett Harrison gave the Generals (4-3-2) a 2-0 lead headed into the third period.

Dalyn Wakely and Mitchell Russell had back-to-back goals to tie it up for North Bay (5-4-0).

---

PETES 4 BULLDOGS 3 PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Tucker Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Petes slipped past Hamilton.

Robertson assisted on Joe Carroll's game-winning goal for Peterborough (3-5-0), while J.R. Avon and Nick Lardis also found the back of the net.

Jonathan Melee, Jan Mysak and Logan Morrison supplied the offence for the Bulldogs (5-3-0).

---

SPITFIRES 6 STORM 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ethan Miedema and Ryan Abraham both scored and added two assists to power the Spitfires past Guelph.

Will Cuylle had the eventual winner late in the first period for Windsor (3-3-2), while Wyatt Johnston, Kyle McDonald, and Nathan Ribau chipped in as well.

Sasha Pastujov had a pair of goals for the Storm (3-4-1) and Danny Zhilkin added a single.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.