OSHAWA, Ont. — Ryan Stepien and Calum Ritchie each scored twice to lead the Oshawa Generals over the visiting Peterborough Petes 6-3 in the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday.

Ritchie added two assists for a four-point game for the Generals (2-2-1). Lleyton Moore had four assists.

Patrick Leaver made 28 saves for Oshawa while Michael Simpson turned aside 29 pucks in defeat for Peterborough (1-4-0).

Ritchie gave the Generals a 3-0 lead midway through the second period with his first of the game. He scored the game-winning goal at 7:55 of the third to put Oshawa in front 4-2.

Stepien made it 5-2 less than a minute later. He added his second of the game into the empty net at 19:39.

Both Ritchie and Stepien lead the OHL with six goals apiece.

Oshawa went 2 for 5 on the power play.

COLTS 6 BATTALION 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Barrie (2-2-1) scored four times in the second period, including two from Oliver Smith, to defeat North Bay (3-2-0).

67's 7 WOLVES 4

OTTAWA – Thomas Johnston and Jack Beck scored two goals apiece, and Cameron Tolnai had three points (one goal, two assists) for Ottawa (3-2-0). Chase Stillman scored twice for Sudbury (2-4-0). Mitchell Weeks made 45 saves in defeat. The 67's outshot the Wolves 52-26.

SPIRIT 2 OTTERS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. – Calem Mangone and Davis Codd scored 1:24 apart in the second period to give the Saginaw Spirit (1-1-0) their first victory of the season. Brett Bressette scored for Erie (1-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.