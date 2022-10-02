OTTAWA — The Ottawa 67’s made their home debut a successful one on Sunday, skating to a 4-2 win over the Erie Otters in one of four games on the Ontario Hockey League schedule.

The 67’s, who defeated the Oshawa Generals 7-6 in a Friday shootout, are now 2-0.

Brady Stonehouse, Brad Gardiner, Luca Pinelli and Tyler Boucher scored for Ottawa, who outshot the Otters 38-33.

Elias Cohen had a goal and assist for the winless Otters (0-2-1), while Malcolm Spence chipped in with one goal.

WOLVES 6 STEELHEADS 2

The Sudbury Wolves earned their first win of the young OHL season by flattening the host Mississauga Steelheads 6-2.

Kocha Delic had a goal and two assists for the Wolves, who led 1-0 after the first period and took a 3-1 lead into the third.

Ethan Larmand, David Goethe, Quentin Musty and Matthew Mania also scored for Sudbury.

Charlie Callaghan and Chas Sharpe scored for the Steelheads (1-1), who outshot the visitors 43-23 but couldn’t solve hot netminder Joe Ranger.

ICEDOGS 7 SPIRIT 2

The Niagara IceDogs (2-0-1) scored three goals in the first and third periods and skated to an easy 7-2 win in Saginaw, Mich.

Daniel Michaud scored twice for the winners, with singles netted by Kevin He, Aidan Castle, Rodwin Dionicio, David Jesus and Declan Waddick.

Theo Hill and Matyas Sapovaliv scored for the Spirit (1-1).

GENERALS 4 FRONTENACS 2

In Oshawa, Ont., the Generals scored two goals in the third period to break open a close game and register the win at home.

Luke Torrance, Cameron Butler, Dylan Roobroeck and Calum Ritchie scored for the Generals (2-0), while Mitchell Brooks and Gabriel Frasca scored for the Kingston Frontenacs (1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022.