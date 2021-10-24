OSHAWA, Ont. — Brenden Sirizzotti scored in the shootout to complete a dramatic comeback and lift the Ottawa 67's past the Oshawa Generals 5-4 in the Ontario Hockey League Sunday after the teams combined for seven goals in a frantic third period.

Ottawa (5-3-0) overcame a three-goal deficit in the third, scoring four times in a span of 2:33 before Oshawa (3-3-2) tied it late.

Sirizzotti beat goalie Patrick Leaver in the shootout after a scoreless overtime period.

The 67's were down 3-0 with less than seven minutes to play when they put on an offensive display for the ages.

Jack Beck got the comeback rolling at 13:18, Thomas Johnston added another 36 seconds later and Dylan Robinson tied the game 18 seconds after that.

Matthew Mayich gave Ottawa the improbable 4-3 lead at 15:51 before Ryan Gagnier, with his second of the game, tied it at 4-4 to send it to overtime.

Brett Harrison scored twice for the Generals, including a goal at 8:07 of the third to put Oshawa up 3-0.

---

BULLDOGS 4 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Lawson Sherk had three points (one goal, two assists) and Marco Costantini made 43 saves as Hamilton (5-2-0) snapped a two-game skid. Owen Beck and Ethan Del Mastro scored for Mississauga (2-4-0).

---

STORM 4 RANGERS 2

GUELPH, Ont. – Four different Storm players scored as Guelph (3-3-1) handed Kitchener (5-1-0) its first defeat of the season.

---

SPIRIT 6 OTTERS 4

ERIE, Penn. – Dean Loukus scored a hat trick and Davis Codd added two goals to lift Saginaw (3-1-1) past the Otters (2-4-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.