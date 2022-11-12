OTTAWA — Cooper Foster had two goals and an assist, and Thomas Sirman and Vinzenz Rohrer each chipped in with two assists and the Ottawa 67's beat the visiting Niagara IceDogs 7-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Luca Pinelli, Brady Stonehouse, Anthony Costantini, Caden Kelly and Brad Gardiner also scored for the rolling 67's, who improved to 15 wins in 16 regular-season games.

Declan Waddick and Gerard Keane scored for the IceDogs (4-10-3-0). IceDogs' netminder Josh Rosenzweig stopped 50 of 57 shots.

---

BULLDOGS 3 STEELHEADS 2 (OT)

HAMILTON, ONT. — Avery Hayes' second goal of the game, a power-play marker 24 seconds into overtime, lifted the Hamilton Bulldogs past the visiting Mississauga Steelheads 3-2.

Sherk scored the other goal for the Bulldogs (5-8-1-0), who outshot the Steelheads 30-25.

James Hardie and Finn Harding scored for the Steelheads (10-4-2-0).

---

KNIGHTS 6 SPITFIRES 1

WINDSOR, ONT. — Brody Crane scored twice and added two assists as the visiting London Knights whipped the Windsor Spitfires 6-1.

George Diaco, Sean McGurn, Rusian Gazizov and Landon Sim also scored for the Knights (8-6-1-0).

Ethan Miedema scored for the Spitfires (11-3-3-0).

---

WOLVES 6 RANGERS 1

SUDBURY, ONT. — The Sudbury Wolves scored four times in the first period then coasted to a 6-1 victory over the visiting Kitchener Rangers.

Nick DeGrazia, Kieron Walton, Quentin Musty, Ethan Larmand, Jakub Chromiak and Alex Pharand scored for the Wolves (6-8-2-0).

Tomas Hamara scored for the Rangers (7-8-0-0), who were outshot 35-23.

---

SPIRIT 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (OT)

SAGINAW, ONT. — Davis Codd scored at 2:27 of overtime as the Saginaw Spirit completed the comeback and defeated the visiting Soo Greyhounds 4-3.

Pavel Mintyukov's second goal of the game for the Spirit, at 19:44 of the third period, forced the overtime.

Luke McNamara also scored for the Spirit (11-6-1-0).

Mark Duarte scored twice for the Greyhounds (5-6-4-2), while Kalvyn Watson netted a single.

---

PETES 3 FIREBIRDS 2 (SO)

FLINT, MICH. — The Peterborough Petes scored twice in a four-round shootout to defeat the host Flint Firebirds 3-2.

Sahil Panwar and Tucker Robertson scored in regulation time for the Petes (10-5-1-2).

Simon Slavicek and Amadeus Lombardi scored for the Firebirds (9-7-1-1).

---

BATTALION 7 COLTS 2

BARRIE, ONT. — Dalyn Wakely scored twice and added an assist as the visiting North Bay Battalion defeated the Barrie Colts 7-2.

Anthony Romani, Justin Ertel, Liam Arnsby, Matvey Petrov and Ty Nelson also scored for the Battalion (12-4-0-0).

Ethan Cardwell scored twice for the Colts (7-5-2-1).

---

ATTACK 8 OTTERS 5

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Cedric Guindon and Tomislav Brennan each scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the visiting Erie Otters 8-5.

Deni Goure, Servac Petrovsky, Matthew Papais and Colby Barlow also scored for the Attack (11-6-0-0).

Colby Saganiuk, Sam Alfano, Christian Kyrou, Spencer Sova and Brett Bressette scored for the Otters (8-6-0-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022.