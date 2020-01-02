OTTAWA — The Ottawa 67's made team history in emphatic fashion on Thursday.

Jack Quinn had a hat trick as the 67's downed the Kingston Frontenacs 8-4 and Ottawa won its franchise record 15th straight Ontario Hockey League game.

Austen Keating scored twice for the 67's (28-6-0), while Marco Rossi, Alec Belanger and Adam Varga rounded out the attack.

Will Cranley made 29 saves for the win in net.

Martin Chromiak, Shane Wright, Justin Pringle and Jordan Frasca replied for the Frontenacs (10-21-4). Christian Propp stopped 23 shots for Kingston.

Ottawa went 2 for 3 on the power play and the Frontenacs were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

ICEDOGS 9 BATTALION 8 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mason Howard completed his hat trick 4:56 into overtime to lift Niagara over the Battalion.

Ivan Lodnia had a pair of goals in regulation time for the IceDogs (14-15-5), while Jake Uberti, Adrien Beraldo, Cameron Snow and Philip Tomasino also scored.

Luke Moncada scored three times and Mitchell Rusell twice for North Bay (9-26-1), while Brandon Coe, Josh Currie and Brad Chenier added singles.

---

OTTERS 5 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Daniel Murphy stopped all 27 shots he faced as Erie blanked the Petes.

Cameron Morton, Kurtis Henry, Connor Lockhart, Jacob Golden and Daniel D'Amato supplied the offence for the Otters (15-13-8).

Tye Austin combined with Hunter Jones for 26 saves for Peterborough (25-9-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.