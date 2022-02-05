OHL Roundup: Attack rally for three goals in third period, hand Storm fifth straight loss

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — The Owen Sound Attack rallied for three goals in the third period to stun Guelph 4-3 in the OHL on Saturday, sending the Storm to their fifth consecutive defeat.

Logan LeSage, Deni Goure and Colby Barlow scored in the third after Nicholas Porco reduced the deficit in the second period for the Attack (19-16-1-2).

Goalie Nick Chenard stopped 25 pucks as Owen Sound won its second in a row.

Ben McFarlane and Cooper Walker had a goal and an assist apiece for Guelph (19-15-2-1) while Cam Allen also scored. Owen Bennett turned aside 28-of-32 shots.

---

KNIGHTS 6 RANGERS 3

LONDON, Ont. – Luke Evangelista had a hat trick – including an empty-net tally with 27 seconds left on the game clock – as London (23-10-1-0) doubled up Kitchener (16-19-1-1). Evangelista also had a pair of assists to round out a five-point performance.

---

BULLDOGS 1 STEELHEADS 0

HAMILTON, Ont. – Marco Costantini stopped all 21 shots he faced as Hamilton (22-10-2-2) blanked Mississauga (28-9-1-4). Ryan Winterton scored the game's lone goal 3:50 into the second period.

---

PETES 6 ICEDOGS 5

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Joe Carroll scored the winner with nine seconds remaining in overtime and five other players found the back of the net for the Petes (14-23-2-0) in regulation. Danil Gushchin had three goals and an assist in a losing effort for Niagara (10-23-2-1).

---

GENERALS 1 COLTS 0

BARRIE, Ont. – Patrick Leaver turned aside all 31 shots he faced and the Oshawa (20-16-1-2) netminder even assisted the game's only goal when Ryan Gagnier scored at 10:14 of the third. Mack Guzda stopped 16-of-17 shots for Barrie (20-12-4-0).

---

OTTERS 4 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Mich. – Ryan Thompson broke a 3-3 tie at 8:34 of the third period for Erie (15-18-1-2), which has won four times in its last five games. Andrew Oke made 27 saves in the loss for Saginaw (15-23-1-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.