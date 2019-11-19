KITCHENER, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev scored once and set up two more as the Guelph Storm extended their win streak to nine games with a 5-1 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Gogolev's three-point effort moved him into sixth in league scoring with 34 points in 19 games.

Cam Hillis had a goal and an assist for the Storm (12-4-3) while Josh Wainman, Cedric Ralph and Keegan Stevenson rounded out the offence.

Riley Damiani scored for the Rangers (7-8-4), who entered the night with just three wins in their last 10 games.

Nico Daws made 30 saves for Guelph as Lucas Pfeil kicked out 20-of-25 shots for Kitchener.

The Storm went 1 for 2 on the power play while the Rangers were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2019.