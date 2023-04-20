PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Michael Simpson made 19 saves and the Peterborough Petes pushed the OHL-best Ottawa 67's to the brink of elimination with a 3-1 win on Thursday.

Brennan Othmann, Chase Stillman and Owen Beck, with an empty-net goal, scored for Peterborough (35-29-2-2), which took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series.

Luca Pinelli had the lone goal for Ottawa (51-12-3-2) with one minute remaining in the second period. Max Donoso stopped 34-of-36 shots.

Game 5 will take place Saturday in Ottawa, with the Petes just one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

The 67's have dropped the last three games after taking the series opener on home ice last Friday.

---

KNIGHTS 4 RANGERS 0

London wins best-of-seven series 4-1

LONDON, Ont. — Denver Barkey had two goals, Brett Brochu produced a 16-save shutout and the London Knights topped the Kitchener Rangers 4-0 to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Max McCue and Logan Mailloux, with an empty-net goal, scored the others for London (45-21-2).

Marco Costantini stopped 23-of-26 shots for Kitchener (33-29-6).

---

STING 4 SPIRIT 0

Sarnia wins best-of-seven series 4-0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Easton Wainwright scored twice, Benjamin Gaudreau had a 25-save shutout and the Sarnia Sting downed the Saginaw Spirit 4-0 to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Luca Del Bel Belluz scored the others for Sarnia (41-18-5-4).

Tristan Lennox turned away 28-of-32 shots for Saginaw (36-27-3-2).

---

BATTALION 4 COLTS 3 (2OT)

Best-of-seven series tied 2-2

BARRIE, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored the game-winning goal 2:43 into double overtime to cap the North Bay Battalion's 4-3 comeback win over the Barrie Colts.

Kyle McDonald, Liam Arnsby and Matvey Petrov had the others for North Bay (48-17-2-1), which was down 3-1 entering the third period. Dom DiVincentiis made 27 saves in the Battalion's series-tying win.

Cooper Matthews, Beau Akey and Tyler Savard scored for Barrie (42-17-6-3). Anson Thornton stopped 52-of-56 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.