PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Hunter Jones made 23 saves, and the Peterborough Petes snapped Ottawa's win streak at 17 games with a 4-0 victory over the 67's on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nick Robertson, Max Grondin, Zach Gallant and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev supplied the offence for the Petes (26-12-3), who halted a four-game losing streak.

Akil Thomas, who was acquired in a trade from the Niagara IceDogs after returning home with gold from the world junior hockey championship, picked up an assist in his Peterborough debut.

Cedrick Andree kicked out 30 shots for the 67's (30-7-0), who last lost against the Saginaw Spirit on Nov. 14.

Ottawa's Joe Garreffa had his point streak end at 19 games, while Marco Rossi's point streak was snapped at 18 contests.

---

STING 4 BULLDOGS 3 (SO)

HAMILTON — Jacob Perreault scored once in regulation and again in the shootout, and Benjamin Gaudreau made 41 saves as Sarnia (16-21-4) edged the Bulldogs (18-19-3) to halt a nine-game slide.

---

OTTERS 4 ICEDOGS 2

ERIE, Pa. — Hayden Fowler scored once and set up two more as the Otters (17-14-8) dealt Niagara (15-19-5) its fourth loss in a row.

---

FIREBIRDS 4 SPITFIRES 3 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Ty Dellandrea scored at 3:05 of overtime while Luke Cavallin turned aside 37 shots as the Firebirds (22-16-1) edged Windsor (24-9-5).

---

FRONTENACS 3 STORM 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Shane Wright scored his 20th goal of the season and Christian Propp kicked out 22 shots as the Frontenacs (12-23-4) slipped past Guelph (22-12-5).

---

SPIRIT 6 KNIGHTS 5

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Coskey scored a hat trick and Cole Perfetti added a goal and two helpers as the Spirit (25-12-4) stopped London's (24-13-2) win streak at five games.

---

RANGERS 5 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Greg Meireles scored a short-handed goal in the third to put the game out of reach, and Kitchener (24-11-5) improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight with a win over the Colts (16-19-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.