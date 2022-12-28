WINDSOR, Ont. — Matthew Poitras scored three goals as the visiting Guelph Storm tripped the Windsor Spitfires 5-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Hunter McKenzie and Jake Karabela added singles for the Storm (13-16-3-1), who outshot the Spitfires 28-27.

Matthew Maggio, Alex Christopoulos and Colton Smith scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (19-8-3-1).

The Storm led 3-2 after the first period and took a 5-3 lead into the third.

---

ATTACK 3 RANGERS 2 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Gavin Bryant scored at 1:31 of overtime as the Owen Sound Attack edged the visiting Kitchener Rangers.

Ethan Burroughs and Teddy Sawyer also scored for the Attack (17-12-2-1).

Matthew Sop and Lleyton Moore scored for the Rangers (15-13-1-0).

---

FRONTENACS 7 GENERALS 5

OSHAWA, Ont. — Paul Ludwinski scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Oshawa Generals 7-5, despite trailing 4-0 midway through the game.

Matthew Soto, Jacob Battaglia, Gabriel Frasca, Christopher Thibodeau, Jackson Stewart and Linus Hemström also scored for the Frontenacs (17-13-1-1).

Calum Ritchie, Luca D'Amato, Jordyn Ertel, Beckett Sennecke and Ryan Gagnier scored for the Generals (11-15-1-3).

---

BATTALION 7 WOLVES 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Pasquale Zito and Josh Bloom each scored twice as the North Bay Battalion defeated the visiting Sudbury Wolves 7-3.

Owen Van Steensel, Kyle Jackson and Jacob Therrien also scored for the Battalion (23-9-0-1).

Kocha Delic scored twice while Alex Pharand scored once for the Wolves (10-17-3-0).

---

FIREBIRDS 7 GREYHOUNDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Gavin Hayes scored three goals and added an assist as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting Soo Greyhounds 7-4.

Tristan Bertucci, Braeden Kressler, Coulson Pitre and Zacharie Giroux all scored once for the Firebirds (17-12-2-1).

Kirill Kudryavtsev scored twice while Jordan D'Intino and Bryce McConnell-Barker added singles for the Greyhounds (10-13-5-4).

---

BULLDOGS 4 ICEDOGS 2

HAMILTON, Ont. — Lucas Moore scored a goal and added two assists as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the visiting Niagara IceDogs 4-2.

Patrick Thomas, Ryan Humphrey and Braeden O'Keefe each scored once for the Bulldogs (14-13-3-0).

Zakary Lavoie scored twice for the IceDogs (7-17-3-1).

---

KNIGHTS 4 OTTERS 2

LONDON, Ont. — George Diaco scored a goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Erie Otters 4-2.

Isaiah George, Easton Cowan and Sean McGurn each scored once for the Knights (21-8-1-0).

Noah Sedore and Kaleb Smith scored for the Otters (11-16-0-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.