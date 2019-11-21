WINDSOR, Ont. — Cole Purboo scored twice and Connor Corcoran had three assists as the Windsor Spitfires extended their point streak to 11 games with a 6-3 win on Thursday over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in Ontario Hockey League action.

Curtis Douglas, Tyler Angle, Dylan Robinson and Will Cuylle also scored for the Spitfires (13-3-3), who are 9-0-2 on their run.

Tye Kartye, Jaden Peca and Robert Calisti found the back of the net for the Greyhounds (9-13-1), who were gunning for a fourth straight win.

Kari Piiroinen turned away 24 shots for Windsor as Ethan Taylor made 21 saves for Sault Ste. Marie.

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

---

67's 6 WOLVES 3

OTTAWA — Jack Quinn had two goals and an assist, and the 67's used a four-goal third period to beat Sudbury for a third straight victory.

Marco Rossi, Kevin Bahl, Yanic Crete and Mitchell Hoelscher also scored for Ottawa (16-6-0), which got 22 saves from Cedrick Andree.

Macauley Carson, Chase Stillman and Shane Bulitka potted goals for the Wolves (14-9-1). Christian Purboo turned aside 31-of-36 shots.

---

KNIGHTS 5 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ryan Merkley had two goals and two assists and Dylan Myskiw made 30 saves as London scored five straight goals to topple the Steelheads.

Liam Foudy added two goals and a helper while Alec Regula tacked on a goal and two assists for the Knights (12-5-2).

Calvin Martin and Cole Schwindt gave Mississauga (7-13-1) an early 2-0 lead. Kai Edmonds stopped 23-of-27 shots.

---

ICEDOGS 5 OTTERS 4 (SO)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Tucker Tynan made 43 saves through regulation and overtime, and three more in the shootout to lead Niagara over Erie.

Philip Tomasino, Andrew Bruder, Kyen Sopa and Jake Uberti scored in regulation for the IceDogs (8-11-4) before Akil Thomas potted the shootout winner.

Kurtis Henry, Connor Lockhart, Emmett Sproule and Daniel D'Amato hit the scoresheet for the Otters (10-6-7), who are 3-0-4 in their last seven. Daniel Murphy made 34 saves in relief to take the loss.

---

GENERALS 4 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Allan McShane struck twice as Oshawa handed the Battalion their 12th loss in 13 games.

Brett Neumann and Oliver Suni also scored for the Generals (15-5-1), who got 21 saves from Andrew MacLean.

Brad Chenier, Cameron Peters and Brandon Coe had goals for North Bay (4-18-0). Joe Vrbetic turned aside 31 shots.

---

FRONTENACS 4 PETES 3 (SO)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zayde Wisdom scored twice in regulation before 15-year-old Shane Wright scored the shootout winner as Kingston edged the Petes.

Dennis Golovatchev also scored for the Frontenacs (3-14-4) while Ryan Dugas turned away 32 shots for the victory.

Brady Hinz, Max Grondin and John Parker-Jones found the back of the net for Peterborough (15-6-2). Tye Austin made 35 saves in defeat.

---

SPIRIT 5 ATTACK 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Perfetti had a pair of goals, and the Spirit scored four times in the second period to topple Owen Sound.

Dalton Duhart, Mitchell Smith and Ethan Cardwell also scored as Tristan Lennox turned away 26 shots for Saginaw (13-7-2).

Aidan Dudas, Kaleb Pearson, Adam McMaster and Sergey Popov had goals while Mack Guzda made 26 saves for the Attack (10-8-3), losers of four in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019.