LONDON, Ont. — Riley Damiani and Jonathan Yantsis both had two goals and two assists, and the Kitchener Rangers downed the London Knights 7-2 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mike Petizian added a goal and two helpers and Greg Meireles and Arber Xhekaj also scored as the Rangers (18-11-4) erased a 2-0 deficit with seven straight goals.

Matvey Guskov and Billy Moskal found the back of the net for the Knights (19-12-2).

Jacob Ingham turned aside 22 shots for Kitchener.

Brett Brochu gave up six goals on 24 shots in two periods of work for London before giving way to Dylan Myskiw, who made six saves in relief.

Knights winger Cole Tymkin was ejected midway through the first period after taking a major penalty for blindsiding.

---

BULLDOGS 5 BATTALION 1

HAMILTON — Tag Bertuzzi scored a hat trick and Zachary Roy turned away 28 shots as the Bulldogs (15-17-2) toppled North Bay (7-26-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 WOLVES 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Ethan Taylor stopped all 20 shots he faced after coming on in relief, and the Greyhounds (18-16-2) erased a three-goal deficit to hand Sudbury (18-16-1) its fifth loss in a row.

---

SPIRIT 4 SPITFIRES 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Marshall Frappier made 26 saves and Mason Millman scored the eventual winner as the Spirit (20-10-4) downed Windsor (19-8-4) for their fifth win in a row.

---

STORM 3 PETES 2 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Owen Bennett kicked out 42 shots while Pavel Gogolev scored 12 seconds into overtime as Guelph (20-8-4) halted the Petes' (24-7-3) win streak at four games.

---

67's 7 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Adam Varga and Marco Rossi both scored twice as Ottawa (25-6-0) extended its win streak to 12 games while dealing the Frontenacs (9-20-4) a fourth straight loss.

---

OTTERS 5 ICEDOGS 4

ERIE, Pa. — Connor Lockhart scored the winner at 18:34 of the third period as the Otters (14-11-8) came from behind to beat Niagara (13-14-5) for their third straight victory.

---

GENERALS 6 COLTS 5 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Brett Neumann had two goals and three assists in regulation, and Serron Noel scored eight seconds into overtime as Oshawa (18-11-3) dealt the Colts (13-15-3) an eighth straigh defeat.

---

FIREBIRDS 4 STING 1

FLINT, Mich. — Anthony Popovich made 41 saves and Jack Wismer struck twice as the Firebirds (19-13-0) got by Sarnia (15-17-2).

---

STEELHEADS 6 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Cole Schwindt had three goals and an assist, Nicholas Canade added two goals and two helpers, and Mississauga (13-19-3) doubled up the Attack (15-14-5).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.