OHL Roundup: McCourt, Busby star in shootout as Firebirds extend win streak

FLINT, Mich. — Riley McCourt and Dennis Busby scored in the shootout as the Flint Firebirds downed the Guelph Storm 4-3 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Phibbs had two goals in regulation time for Flint (34-17-2), while Quinn Yule also scored.

Anthony Popovich made 24 saves for the Firebirds' 12 consecutive win.

Cam Hillis had a pair of goals for Guelph (27-19-7), while Pavel Gogolev chipped in as well.

Owen Bennett stopped 37 shots in net for the Storm.

Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.

---

OTTERS 6 GENERALS 5 (SO)

ERIE, Pa. — Jamie Drysdale and Maxim Golod had shootout goals as the Otters slipped by Oshawa.

Chad Yetman scored twice in regulation time for Erie (22-20-11), while Kurtis Henry, Emmett Sproule and Brendan Hoffmann rounded out the attack.

Brett Harrison had two goals for the Generals (27-18-8), while Philip Tomasino, Ryan Stepien and Oliver Suni also scored.

---

BATTALION 4 COLTS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Joe Vrbetic had a 41-save shutout as North Bay blanked the Colts.

Brandon Coe, Shane Bulitka, Josh Currie and Mitchell Russell supplied the offence for the Battalion (12-38-3).

Jet Greaves turned away 29 shots for Barrie (24-23-5).

---

BULLDOGS 5 GREYHOUNDS 2

HAMILTON — Jan Mysak had a hat trick as the Bulldogs topped Sault Ste. Marie .

Bradey Johnson and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for Hamilton (23-24-7).

Cullen McLean and Tye Kartye scored for the Greyhounds (25-28-2).

---

KNIGHTS 7 FRONTENACS 5

KINGSTON, Ont. — Luke Evangelista scored twice, including the winner late in the third period, as London downed the Frontenacs.

Markus Phillips, Billy Moskal, Antonio Stranges, Matvey Guskov and Liam Foudy also found the back of the net for the Knights (36-14-2).

Zayde Wisdom, Dustin Hutton, Martin Chromiak, Francesco Arcuri and Vitali Pinchuk scored for Kingston (17-32-4).

---

SPIRIT 8 RANGERS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Blade Jenkins scored twice as the Spirit rocked Kitchener.

Ryan Suzuki's power-play goal near the midway point of the second period was the winner for Saginaw (34-16-4), while Damien Giroux, Cole Perfetti, Cole Coskey, Dalton Duhart and Josh Bloom also scored.

Graham Dickerson and Serron Noel replied for the Rangers (33-14-7).

---

PETES 5 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Robertson scored twice as Peterborough beat the Attack .

Zach Gallant, Tucker Robertson and Liam Kirk also scored for the Petes (32-20-3).

Brady Lyle, Adam McMaster and Barret Kirwin scored for Owen Sound (26-21-6).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.