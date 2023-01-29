OSHAWA, Ont. — Ryan Gagnier had three goals and an assist, Jacob Oster made 30 saves for the shutout and the Oshawa Generals surprised the visiting North Bay Battalion 4-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Stuart Rolofs had the other goal for the Generals (18-21-1-3), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

The Central Division-leading Battalion (32-12-1-1) outshot the Generals 30-29 at Tribute Communities Centre.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

BULLDOGS 7 PETES 4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Sahil Panwar and Cole Brown each scored twice as the Hamilton Bulldogs overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the host Peterborough Petes 7-4.

Nick Lardis, Artem Grushnikov and Lawson Sherk also scored for the Bulldogs (21-20-4-0).

Avery Hayes scored twice while Tucker Robertson and Samuel Mayer each netted singles for the Petes (24-18-1-2).

---

STORM 5 WOLVES 4 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Matthew Poitras scored at 4:29 of overtime as the Guelph Storm capped a great comeback and defeated the Sudbury Wolves 5-4.

The Storm trailed 4-1 with 14 minutes left in the game.

Isaac Enright, Gavin Grundner, Michael Buchinger and Jake Karabela also scored for the Storm (20-20-4-1). Karabela's goal at 18:40 of the third tied the game and forced overtime.

Nick DeGrazia, Nathan Villeneuve, Ethan Larmand and Kieron Walton scored for the Wolves (18-20-4-2).

---

COLTS 4 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Brandt Clarke scored three times and added an assist as the visiting Barrie Colts beat the Saginaw Spirit 4-1.

Jacob Frasca also scored for the Colts (25-13-4-2), who scored four goals in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Olivier Savard scored for the Spirit (24-18-2-0), who outshot the Colts 34-25.

---

67'S 4 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Anthony Costantini's goal late in the second period held up as the winner as the Ottawa 67's defeated the host Mississauga Steelheads 4-2.

Vinzenz Rohrer, Brady Stonehouse and Luca Pinelli also scored for the East Division-leading 67's (32-9-2-2).

James Hardie and Stevie Leskovar scored for the Steelheads (22-19-4-0).

---

SPITFIRES 9 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brett Harrison, Liam Greentree and Alex Christopoulos each scored twice as the visiting Windsor Spitfires beat the Soo Greyhounds 9-4.

Jacob Maillet, Jacob Holmes and Matthew Maggio netted singles for the West Division-leading Spitfires (29-12-3-1).

Jordan D'Intino scored twice for the Greyhounds (14-19-7-5), while Bryce McConnell-Barker and Marco Mignosa added singles.

---

OTTERS 6 ICEDOGS 2

ERIE, Penn. — Liam Gilmartin scored twice as the Erie Otters beat the visiting Niagara IceDogs 6-2.

Malcolm Spence, Kaleb Smith, Artyom Kulakov and Noah Sedore also scored for the Otters (16-24-1-3).

Andrew LeBlanc and Declan Waddick scored for the IceDogs (9-27-6-1).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2023.