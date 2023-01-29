2h ago
OHL roundup: Gagnier ignites offence as Generals beat Battalion
Ryan Gagnier had three goals and an assist, Jacob Oster made 30 saves for the shutout and the Oshawa Generals surprised the visiting North Bay Battalion 4-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.
Stuart Rolofs had the other goal for the Generals (18-21-1-3), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.
Stuart Rolofs had the other goal for the Generals (18-21-1-3), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.
The Central Division-leading Battalion (32-12-1-1) outshot the Generals 30-29 at Tribute Communities Centre.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
BULLDOGS 7 PETES 4
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Sahil Panwar and Cole Brown each scored twice as the Hamilton Bulldogs overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the host Peterborough Petes 7-4.
Nick Lardis, Artem Grushnikov and Lawson Sherk also scored for the Bulldogs (21-20-4-0).
Avery Hayes scored twice while Tucker Robertson and Samuel Mayer each netted singles for the Petes (24-18-1-2).
---
STORM 5 WOLVES 4 (OT)
GUELPH, Ont. — Matthew Poitras scored at 4:29 of overtime as the Guelph Storm capped a great comeback and defeated the Sudbury Wolves 5-4.
The Storm trailed 4-1 with 14 minutes left in the game.
Isaac Enright, Gavin Grundner, Michael Buchinger and Jake Karabela also scored for the Storm (20-20-4-1). Karabela's goal at 18:40 of the third tied the game and forced overtime.
Nick DeGrazia, Nathan Villeneuve, Ethan Larmand and Kieron Walton scored for the Wolves (18-20-4-2).
---
COLTS 4 SPIRIT 1
SAGINAW, Mich. — Brandt Clarke scored three times and added an assist as the visiting Barrie Colts beat the Saginaw Spirit 4-1.
Jacob Frasca also scored for the Colts (25-13-4-2), who scored four goals in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Olivier Savard scored for the Spirit (24-18-2-0), who outshot the Colts 34-25.
---
67'S 4 STEELHEADS 2
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Anthony Costantini's goal late in the second period held up as the winner as the Ottawa 67's defeated the host Mississauga Steelheads 4-2.
Vinzenz Rohrer, Brady Stonehouse and Luca Pinelli also scored for the East Division-leading 67's (32-9-2-2).
James Hardie and Stevie Leskovar scored for the Steelheads (22-19-4-0).
---
SPITFIRES 9 GREYHOUNDS 4
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brett Harrison, Liam Greentree and Alex Christopoulos each scored twice as the visiting Windsor Spitfires beat the Soo Greyhounds 9-4.
Jacob Maillet, Jacob Holmes and Matthew Maggio netted singles for the West Division-leading Spitfires (29-12-3-1).
Jordan D'Intino scored twice for the Greyhounds (14-19-7-5), while Bryce McConnell-Barker and Marco Mignosa added singles.
---
OTTERS 6 ICEDOGS 2
ERIE, Penn. — Liam Gilmartin scored twice as the Erie Otters beat the visiting Niagara IceDogs 6-2.
Malcolm Spence, Kaleb Smith, Artyom Kulakov and Noah Sedore also scored for the Otters (16-24-1-3).
Andrew LeBlanc and Declan Waddick scored for the IceDogs (9-27-6-1).
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2023.