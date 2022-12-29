OHL Roundup: Spirit make good on comeback, defeat Greyhounds in OT

SAGINAW, Mich. — Pavel Mintyukov scored the game-winning goal 3:13 into overtime as the Saginaw Spirit came back to edge the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-4 on Thursday.

The Spirit scored three unanswered goals after entering the third period down 3-1. However, Andrew Gibson's goal 16:15 into the frame gave the Greyhounds life again, eventually sending the game to overtime.

Luke McNamara, Hunter Haight, Calem Mangone and Michael Misa also scored for Saginaw (21-9-2). Brett Fullerton made 21 saves.

Kalvyn Watson, Gibson, Jordan D'Intino and Landen Hookey replied for the Greyhounds (10-13-6-4). Samuel Ivanov stopped 32 shots.

---

PETES 5 STEELHEADS 1

PETERBOROUGH, ONT. - J.R. Avon had two goals and one assist as Peterborough (16-13-1-2) downed Mississauga (14-15-3) for its second straight win. Petes goaltender Michael Simpson stopped 40-of-41 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.