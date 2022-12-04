SAGINAW, Mich. — Sasha Pastujov scored two goals and added two assists as the Sarnia Sting handily defeated the Saginaw Spirit 6-3 on Saturday.

Ty Voit, with one goal and two assists, Angus MacDonell, Zach Filak and Sandis Vilmanis, with one goal and one assist, added the others for Sarnia (13-8-3-2). Nicholas Surzycia made 32 saves.

Zayne Parekh, Matyas Sapovaliv and Dean Loukus replied for Saginaw (17-7-2), which sits atop the Western Conference despite having lost two in a row. Tristan Lennox stopped 22-of-26 shots.

After Parekh opened the scoring with just seven seconds remaining in the first period, the Sting scored four unanswered in the second to take command of the game. In the third, both sides exchanged two goals each with Pastujov's empty netter at 19:13 of the frame closing it out.

---

BATTALION 3 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, ONT. — Dom DiVincentiis posted an impressive 38-save shutout as North Bay (18-8-0) defeated Peterborough (13-10-1-2). The Battalion outshot the Petes 22-9 in the third period while scoring two of their three goals in the frame.

---

OTTERS 7 STEELHEADS 3

ERIE, PA. — Elias Cohen notched two goals and one assist, Spencer Sova scored another two goals and Erie (11-10-0-3) cruised past Mississauga (12-9-3). The Otters broke the game open with four unanswered goals after the Steelheads tied it at 2-2 7:40 into the second period.

---

SPITFIRES 5 COLTS 2

WINDSOR, ONT. — Noah Morneau, Ethan Miedema, Colton Smith and Oliver Peer each recorded a goal and an assist as Windsor (15-6-3-1) topped Barrie (10-9-2-1). Jacob Mailleth added the other while Mathias Onuska stopped 18-of-20 shots.

---

RANGERS 5 STORM 1

GUELPH, ONT. — Francesco Pinelli recorded a hat trick and one assist as Kitchener (10-13-0) dominated Guelph (9-14-2-1) in a battle between the Western Conference's two worst teams. After the Rangers took a 2-0 lead, Pinelli scored the next three straight in the second period.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2022.