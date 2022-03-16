OTTAWA — Shane Wright scored the game-winner with his 25th goal of the season to lift the Kingston Frontenacs 5-4 over the Ottawa 67's in the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday.

Wright, who also had an assist on the night, got the winner at 9:01 of the third period in Kingston's fourth consecutive win.

Jordan Frasca scored twice for Kingston in the seesaw battle, while Martin Chromiak and Alec Belanger had singles.

Vinzenz Rohrer led the 67's with two goals, his second tying it up at 3:51 on the third. Tyler Boucher and Steven Laforme had one apiece.

Leevi Merilainen turned aside 17 shots for the Frontenacs (34-17-3-0), who've already clinched a playoff spot. Will Cranley made 37 saves for Ottawa (23-27-2-5).

---

SPITFIRES 6, ATTACK 5 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. -- Daniel D'Amico had a hat trick, including a pair of third-period goals in Windsor's come-from-behind win. Mathew Maggio had two goals, including the winner in overtime for the Spitfires (31-16-3-3).

Colby Barlow, Logan LeSage, Sam Sedley, Taos Jordan and Cedrick Guindon scored for Owen Sound (26-23-3-3).

---

STORM 6, KNIGHTS 5

GUELPH, Ont. -- Danny Zhilkin, Ben McFarlane, Cam Allen Braeden Bowman, and Sasha Pastujov scored in the Storm's (28-19-5-2) shootout win.

Antonio Stranges led London (34-17-2-1) with a pair of goals, while Sean McGurn, Isaiah George, and Cody Morgan had singles.

---

RANGERS 5, SPIRIT 4

KITCHENER, Ont. -- Mike Petizian and Francesco Pinelli scored two goals apiece, while Joseph Serpa added a single for the Rangers (23-26-2-2).

Brayden Hislop, Nick Wong, Ian Phillips and Evan Klein scored for Saginaw (18-36-1-0).

---

STING 4, GREYHOUNDS 0

SARNIA, Ont. -- Max Namestnikov paced the Sting (24-25-3-1) with a pair of goals, while Ethan Ritchie and Angus MacDonell had singles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.