HAMILTON — Jan Mysak had a couple goals and an assist, and George Diaco assisted on three goals as the Hamilton Bulldogs extended their winning streak to five straight with a 7-3 victory over the Peterborough Petes in the OHL on Sunday.

Hamilton (23-10-2-2), opened the game scoring six unanswered goals, including five in the second period alone. Ryan Winterton had two.

Peterborough (14-24-2-0) found life in the third period scoring all three of its goals in the final frame, but it proved to be too little too late.

Bulldogs goalie Matteo Drobac made 18 saves for the Bulldogs in the win.

Mysak, a 2020 second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens, scored his team-leading 24th and 25th goals of the season, seven back of the league lead.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, Ont. -- Two goals and an assist from Tye Kartye powered Soo (24-13-4-1) to a dominant win over Sudbury (13-24-3-1). Both sides struggled with the man advantage, with the Greyhounds going 0 for 4 on the power play and the Wolves 0 for 5.

---

67'S 5 ICEDOGS 2

OTTAWA -- Cameron Tolani scored the game-winner on a second-period power play as Ottawa (20-19-1-2) topped struggling Niagara (10-24-2-1). The IceDogs have lost seven in a row.

---

KNIGHTS 8 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. -- London (24-10-1-0) extended its win streak to three straight games with a victory over Owen Sound (19-17-1-2). Luke Evangelista led the scoring with two goals and two assists.

---

BATTILION 5 FRONTENACS 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. -- Mitchell Russell had a goal and two assists as North Bay (23-15-3-3) downed Kingston (24-11-3-0). The Frontenacs opened the scoring midway through the first period and put away the final goal late in the third, but in between the Battalion rammed in five straight.

---

SPIRIT 5 OTTERS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. -- Dean Lukus scored two goals, including the game-winner, and assisted on another as Saginaw (16-23-1-0) knocked off Erie (15-19-1-2). Spirit goalie Andrew Oke stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in the win.

---

GENERALS 3 COLTS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. -- Led by Ty Tullio's pair, Oshawa (20-16-1-2) did all its damage in the third period to beat Barrie (20-12-4-0). Generals goaltender Zachary Paputsakis made 29 saves in the win.

---

STING 6 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. -- Six different Sarnia (15-16-3-1) skaters scored as the Sting snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Windsor (21-13-2-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.