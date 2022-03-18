FLINT, Mich. — Bryce McConnell-Barker scored twice, and Justin Cloutier's third-period goal sent the game to overtime and the Soo Greyhounds upset the Flint Firebirds 8-7 in a shootout on Friday.

Ryan O'Rourke, Owen Allard, Kalvyn Watson and Rory Kerins, with his 36th goal of the season, had singles for Soo (32-18-6-1) in the Western Conference battle.

Gavin Hayes and Tag Bertuzzi scored two goals apiece for the Firebirds (35-16-1-4), who lead the conference. Ethan Keppen, Brennan Othmann and Dmitry Kuzmin also connected.

Tucker Tynan stopped 24 shots, while Samuel Ivanov turned aside nine for Soo.

Nathaniel Day made 12 saves and Ian Michelone stopped 33 shots for Flint.

---

BULLDOGS 3, FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. -- Nathan Staios, Ryan Winterton and Logan Morrison scored for Hamilton (38-12-2-2). Martin Chromiak scored for the Frontenacs (34-18-3-0).

---

WOLVES 5, STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Dominik Jendek had a pair of goals to lead Sudbury (20-32-3-2), while Ethan Del Mastro scored the lone goal for the Steelheads (33-20-1-5).

---

STORM 4, STING 3

GUELPH, Ont. -- Matthew Poitras scored twice for the Storm (29-19-5-2), while Jake Karabela and Braeden Bowman had singles. Nolan Dann led Sarnia (24-26-3-1) with a pair of goals, while Marko Sikic also scored.

---

RANGERS 4, OTTERS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. -- Andrew LeBlanc scored twice, and Justin Nolet had the winner for the Rangers (24-26-2-2). Joseph Serpa added a single. Brett Bressette, Noah Sedore and Brendan Hoffman tallied for Erie (23-27-2-2).

---

KNIGHTS 8, SPIRIT 5

LONDON, Ont. -- Antonio Stranges scored twice and assisted on Luke Evangelista's game-winner to lead the Knights (35-17-2-1). Ruslan Gazizov, Sean McGurn, Camaryn Baber, Tye McSorley and Gerard Keane also scored in the win.

Nick Wong, Matyas Sapovaliv, Luke McNamara, Calem Mangone and Pavel Mintyukov had singles for Saginaw (18-37-1-0).

---

PETES 2, GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. -- Joe Carroll had the game-winner and Emmett Sproule also scored for Peterborough (24-27-4-0). Ty Tullio had the lone goal for the Generals (25-26-1-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.