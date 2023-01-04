OHL Roundup: Spitfires use three-goal third period to grab 5-2 win over Spirit

WINDSOR, Ont. — AJ Spellacy, Brett Harrison and Matthew Maggio each had a goal and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires topped the Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday behind a strong third-period effort.

After surrendering a two-goal lead in the second period, the Spitfires scored three unanswered goals in the final frame to pull away for good.

Liam Greentree and Oliver Peer also scored for Windsor (22-8-3-1), winners of three straight. Joey Costanzo had 25 saves.

Michael Misa and Theo Hill replied for Saginaw (23-10-2). Tristan Lennox stopped 17-of-21 shots.

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 RANGERS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — Bryce McConnell-Barker capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal at 19:13 of the third period as Sault Ste. Marie (11-14-6-4) handed Kitchener (15-15-2) its fourth straight loss. Greyhounds goaltender Samuel Ivanov stopped 23 shots.

