ST. CATHERINES, Ont. - The Mississauga Steelheads continued their dominance over their Niagara rivals, adding a 6-2 win to their record.

The Steelheads (27-8-1-3) have only lost once to the IceDogs (10-21-1-1) in the last six meetings.

Winger Ty Collins bagged two goals with four separate scorers adding to Mississauga's tally.

Declan Waddick and Juan Copeland netted Niagara's consolation goals.

RANGERS 3, ATTACK 2

KITCHENER, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers won their second game in a row with a 3-2 effort over the Owen Sound Attack.

The result snaps a two-game win streak for the Attack.

Mike Petizian, Reid Valade and Matthew Sop snagged the goals for the Rangers with Servac Petrovsky and Nicholas Porco returning the favour for the Attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.