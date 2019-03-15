SARNIA, Ont. — The playoff picture is set in the Ontario Hockey League.

Hugo Leufvenius and Franco Sproviero scored in the shootout as the Sarnia Sting edged the Windsor Spitfires 4-3 on Friday.

Sarnia clinched the seventh seed in the West with the victory and Windsor's single point earned it the eighth seed in the West after the ninth-seeded Erie Otters fell out of contention with a 5-2 loss against the Guelph Storm.

Sean Josling, Brayden Guy and Mitch Eliot scored in regulation for the Sting (27-32-7) while Ethan Langevin kicked out 25 shots for the win.

Jean-Luc Foudy scored twice and Connor Corcoran had the other for the Spitfires (25-33-10). Kari Piiroinen turned aside 32 shots in a losing cause.

The eight seeds in the East have already been clinched, although positioning won't be decided until Sunday — the final day of the regular season.

---

STORM 5 OTTERS 2

GUELPH, Ont. — MacKenzie Entwistle had two goals and two assists and Nick Suzuki added a goal and three helpers as the Storm dashed Erie's chance at reaching the post-season.

Isaac Ratcliffe also scored as Anthony Popovich turned aside 25 shots for Guelph (39-18-10).

Joseph Mack and Brendan Sellan found the back of the net for the Otters (26-37-4). Cole Ceci made 24 saves in defeat.

---

RANGERS 9 ATTACK 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jonathan Yantsis scored four times and added an assist, and Alexey Lipanov had a pair of goals as the Rangers pummelled Owen Sound.

Riley Damiani, Greg Meireles and Reid Valade also scored while Luke Richardson kicked out 27 shots for Kitchener (34-29-4).

Daylon Groulx, Maksim Sushko and Sergey Popov had goals for the Attack (30-31-6). Mack Guzda gave up eight goals on 32 shots for the loss while defenceman Trenton Bourque was ejected in the second period after taking a major for cross-checking.

---

WOLVES 8 BULLDOGS 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Adam Ruzicka scored four times and Owen Robinson had a goal and four assists as the Wolves doubled up Hamilton.

Blake Murray, Owen Gilhula and Macauley Carson also scored for Sudbury (42-19-5). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves for the win. Winger Drake Pilon was handed a game misconduct for charging at 9:07 of the third.

Liam Stevens, Dylan D'Agostino, Logan Morrison and Arthur Kaliyev found the back of the net for the Bulldogs (29-34-5). Nick Donofrio allowed seven goals on 31 shots for the loss.

---

PETES 3 67'S 2 (OT)

OTTAWA — Adam Timleck scored 37 seconds into the extra period as Peterborough slipped past the 67's.

Nick Robertson and Zach Gallant scored in regulation for the Petes (33-30-4). Tye Austin turned away 45 shots for the win.

Kevin Bahl and Sasha Chmelevski had goals for Ottawa (49-12-6). Cedrick Andree combined with Michael DiPietro for 25 saves in defeat.

---

GENERALS 6 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Brett Neumann scored twice and tacked on an assist as Oshawa toppled the Frontenacs.

Ian Blacker, Danil Antropov, Anthony Salinitri and Kyle MacLean also scored while Aidan Hughes made 24 saves for the Generals (43-20-4).

Billy Constantinou kept Kingston (14-51-2-2) from being shut out. Marshall Frappier turned aside 30 shots in a losing cause.

---

BATTALION 7 STEELHEADS 4

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Brad Chenier and Brandon Coe had two goals and an assist each and Justin Brazeau had three helpers as North Bay downed the Steelheads.

Luke Burghardt, Luke Moncada and Matthew Struthers also scored for the Battalion (30-32-5), who got 34 saves from Christian Purboo. Burghardt was ejected at 15:49 of the first for slew-footing.

Adam Varga struck twice while Thomas Harley and Keean Washkurak had the other Mississauga (31-29-7) goals. Jacob Ingham gave up five goals on 20 shots in 40 minutes of work for the loss.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 KNIGHTS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — Barrett Hayton had three goals and an assist to lead the Greyhounds past London.

Mac Hollowell, Jaromir Pytlik and Joe Carroll also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (43-16-8). Ethan Taylor combined with Matthew Villalta for 39 saves in the victory.

Evan Bouchard paced the Knights (45-16-7) with a pair of goals and Liam Foudy had the other. Joseph Raaymakers made 25 saves in a losing cause.

---