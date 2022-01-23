NORTH BAY, Ont. — David Goyette and Kocha Delic had a goal and two assists apiece to power the Sudbury Wolves to a 6-4 win over the North Bay Battalion in OHL action Sunday.

Dylan Robinson and Quentin Musty added a goal and an assist for the Wolves (12-20-3-1), which have won two straight. Jacob Holmes and Marc Boudreau had the other goals.

Mitchell Weeks made 30 saves in the win.

Brandon Coe had a goal and two assists for the Battalion (19-13-3-2). Owen Van Steensel, Nic Sima and Dalyn Wakely scored the others.

Joe Vrbetic stopped 30-of-35 shots in defeat.

---

OTTERS 4 SPIRIT 2

ERIE, Penn. – Elias Cohen had two goals and an assist for the Otters (12-18-1-2). Christian Kyrou and Daniel D'Amato had the others. Roberto Mancini and Evan Klein replied for Saginaw (14-19-1-0).

---

STORM 3 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. – Cooper Walker's short-handed goal in the third period proved to be the winner for Guelph (19-10-2-1). Danny Zhilkin and Ben McFarlane had the other goals. Easton Cowan and Brody Crane scored for the Knights (21-10-1-0).

---

STING 4 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Ethan Ritchie and Nolan DeGurse had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Sarnia (14-13-3-1). Easton Wainwright and Nolan Burke had the other goals. William Portokalis, Cal Uens and Ethan Burroughs replied for the Attack (15-14-1-2).

---

FRONTENACS 2 GENERALS 0

OSHAWA, Ont. – Leevi Merilainen stopped all 26 shots he faced for the shutout to lead Kingston (20-9-3-0) to its third consecutive victory. Shane Wright and Lucas Peric scored the game's only goals. Patrick Leaver turned away 48-of-49 shots in defeat for Oshawa (17-14-1-2).

---

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.