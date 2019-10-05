OHL Roundup: Wolves pick up fifth straight win with victory over Greyhounds

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — David Levin capped a four-goal Sudbury first period with the game-winner and the Wolves won their fifth straight with a 4-3 victory over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in Ontario Hockey League action Saturday.

Owen Gilhula, Owen Robinson and Macauley Carson also scored for the Wolves (5-2-0).

Jaden Peca had two goals and Ryan O'Rourke also scored for the Greyhounds (4-1-0), who lost for the first time this season.

Christian Purboo kicked out 28 shots for Sudbury. Ethan Taylor made 18 saves for Sault Ste. Marie.

The Greyhounds and Wolves each went 2-for-4 on the power play.

OTTERS 4 FRONTENACS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Chad Yetman's goal late in the first period stood as the winner as the Otters downed Kingston.

Hayden Fowler, Daniel D'Amato and Maxim Golod also scored for the Otters (4-3-0).

Nick Wong scored for the Frontenacs (0-4-1).

GENERALS 6 BULLDOGS 3

HAMILTON — Ty Tullio scored twice as Oshawa beat the Bulldogs.

William Ennis registered the game winning goal for the Generals at 6:40 of the third period. Serron Noel, Tye McSorley and Danil Antropov also scored for the undefeated Generals (6-0-0).

Logan Morrison, Arthur Kaliyev and Ryan Winterton scored for the Bulldogs (1-5-0).

ATTACK 7 FIREBIRDS 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Kirill Nizhnikov scored twice as the Attack downed Flint.

Matthew Philip, Kaleb Pearson, Adam McMaster, Sergey Popov and Aidan Dudas also scored for the Attack (3-2-1).

Riley McCourt, Ty Dellandrea and Braeden Kressler scored for the Firebirds (4-2-0).

SPITFIRES 3 COLTS 2 (SO)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Daniel D'Amico scored in regulation and added another in a shootout as the Spitfires defeated Barrie.

Tyler Angle also scored in regulation for the Spitfires (4-1-1).

Tyson Foerster and Riley Piercey scored for the Colts (4-1-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.