MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Tippett made his return to the Steelheads on Friday and added an instant boost to the offence, scoring three goals and adding an assist as Mississauga beat the Erie Otters 6-1 for its first win of the Ontario Hockey League season.

The 19-year-old Tippett was sent back to junior Monday from Florida Panthers training camp and was making his season debut.

William Portokalis, James Hardie and Cole Carter also scored for the Steelheads (1-1-1), who also had forward Ryan McLeod in the lineup for the first time since returning from the Edmonton Oilers. He picked up an assist.

Kyle Maksimovich put the Otters (1-1-0) on the board midway through the third period after falling behind six goals.

Jacob Ingham made 28 saves for the win as Noah Battaglia stopped 31-of-37 shots in a losing cause.

---

ICEDOGS 3 FRONTENACS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Stephen Dhillon kicked out 29 shots as Niagara toppled Kingston.

Kyen Sopa, Bradley Johnson and Ben Jones scored for the IceDogs (2-1-0).

Jason Robertson responded for the Frontenacs (1-2-0), who got 33 saves from Brendan Bonello.

---

STING 4 FIREBIRDS 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Calvin Martin scored the first of four unasnwered goals as the Sting handed Flint its third straight loss.

Adam Ruzicka, Ryan McGregor and Franco Sproviero also found the back of the net for Sarnia (2-0-0). Aidan Hughes made 19 saves for the win.

Emanuel Vella gave the Firebirds (0-3-0) a chance by stopping 47-of-50 shots in defeat. Jacob Winterton was the lone scorer. Defenceman Fedor Gordeev was ejected early in the third period after receiving a match penalty for slew footing.

---

WOLVES 5 GENERALS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Shane Bulitka scored once and set up three more as the Wolves erased an early deficit to beat Oshawa.

Jack Thompson, Quinton Byfield, Kirill Nizhnikov and David Levin also scored for Sudbury (2-2-0) as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for the victory.

Jack Studnicka and Kyle MacLean scored power-play goals less than two minutes apart to give the Generals (1-2-0) an early 2-0 lead. Cole Ceci turned away 23-of-27 shots in defeat.

---

STORM 6 ATTACK 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Isaac Ratcliffe struck twice and Anthony Popovich made 31 saves as the Storm downed Owen Sound for its first win of the campaign.

Guelph (1-1-1) also had goals from Daniil Chayka, Liam Hawel, Ty Collins and Alexey Toropchenko.

Alan Lyszczarczyk and Aidan Dudas hit the scoresheet for the Attack (1-2-0). Mack Guzda took the loss with 20 saves.

---

RANGERS 5 67's 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Luke Richardon made 31 saves while the Rangers used a four-goal second period to topple Ottawa.

Jonathan Yantsis, Nich McHugh, Greg Meireles and Michael Vukojevic scored in the second while Chase Campbell added another goal in the third for Kitchener (2-0-0).

Kevin Bahl scored in the third to keep the 67's (1-2-0) from being blanked. Cedrick Anee turned aside 21-of-26 shots in alosing cause.

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 KNIGHTS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Cole MacKay had a pair of goals and tacked on an assist as Sault Ste. Marie got past the Knights.

Keeghan Howdeshell, Joe Carrol and Morgan Frost also scored for the Greyhounds (2-1-0). Matthew Villalta made 32 saves for the victory.

Cole Tymkin, Antonio Stranges and Connor McMichael supplied the London (1-1-0) offence. Joseph Raaymakers stopped 23-of-27 shots in defeat.

---