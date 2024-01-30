OHL roundup: Willmore nets shutout as Knights rout Rangers

KITCHENER, Ont. — Denver Barkley had a goal and assist, Owen Willmore turned aside 24 shots, and the visiting London Knights blanked the Kitchener Rangers 4-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Oliver Bonk, Jacob Julien and Landon Sim also scored for the Knights (32-11-0-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Jackson Parsons stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Rangers (30-16-2-0).

The Knights went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Rangers were 0-for-3.

POKE CHECKS: The London Knights are ranked No. 4 in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10. The Soo Greyhounds are No. 9.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.