OHL Roundup: Spitfires down Rangers in high-scoring affair, Icedogs edge Petes in OT

WINDSOR, Ont. — Matthew Maggio notched two goals and an assist, powering the Windsor Spitfires to a 7-5 win over the Kitchener Rangers in Ontario Hockey League play on Tuesday.

Windsor's Daniel D'Amico and Micheal Renwick each scored twice and Alex Christopolous found the back of the next once as the Spitfires (35-16-6) won their fourth straight.

Jacob LeBlanc, Adam Zidlicky, Joseph Serpa, Mitchell Martin and Navrin Mutter had goals for the Rangers (25-27-4).

The back-and-forth affair saw Mathias Onuska make 29 saves for Windsor and Pavel Cajan stop 24-of-30 shots in the losing effort.

---

ICEDOGS 2 PETES 1 (OT)

ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — Dakota Betts scored 32 seconds into overtime, lifting Niagara (18-35-4) to victory over Peterborough (28-4-5). The Icedogs got 32 saves from Joseph Costanzo and Tye Austin made 22 stops for the Petes.

---

ATTACK 5 STING 0

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Nick Chenard stopped 28 shots as Owen Sound (29-23-7) blanked Sarnia (25-27-4). Deni Goure led the scoring with a goal and two assists as the Attack improved to 16-10-3 at home this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.