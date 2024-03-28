OHL roundup: Wolves whip Steelheads in playoff opener

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Landon McCallum and Dalibor Dvorsky scored first-period goals and Jakub Vondras made 32 saves as the visiting Sudbury Wolves opened the Ontario Hockey League playoffs on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads.

Dvorsky scored into an empty-net at 18:08 of the third period to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series. Nick DeAngelis chipped in with two assists.

The Wolves, who led 2-0 after the first period, went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Steelheads were 0-for-5.

Netminder Ryerson Leenders stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Steelheads.

Game 2 in the series is scheduled for Saturday.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Thursday:

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 STORM 3

(Greyhounds lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Gavin Hayes scored the game-winning goal at 14:49 of the second period as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the visiting Guelph Storm 4-3.

Bryce McConnell-Barker, Owen Allard and Arttu Karki also scored for the Greyhounds, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and led 4-3 heading into the third.

Michael Buchinger, Brody Crane and Jake Karabela scored for the Storm, who were outshot 22-17 in their playoff opener.

Game 2 in the series is scheduled for Saturday.

---

BATTALION 4 FRONTENACS 2

(Battalion lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Ertel scored a goal and added an assist as the North Bay Battalion defeated the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 4-2.

Ty Nelson, Anthony Romani and Dalyn Wakely also scored for the Battalion. Each team had 27 shots on goal.

Jacob Battaglia and Quinton Burns each scored for the Frontenacs.

Game 2 in the series is scheduled for Saturday.

---

SPIRIT 6 ATTACK 4

(Spirit lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Josh Bloom and Hunter Haight each scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit beat the visiting Owen Sound Attack 6-4.

Michael Misa and Rodwin Dionicio also scored for the Spirit, while Zayne Parekh chipped in with three assists.

Konnor Smith, Deni Goure, Cedrick Guindon and Declan Waddick scored for the Attack, who were outshot 46-28.

Game 2 in the series is scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.