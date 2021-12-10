OHL Roundup: Johnston has two points as Spitfires down Knights

LONDON, Ont. — Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires downed the league-leading London Knights 4-1 Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Alex Christopoulos, Matthew Maggio and Kyle McDonald also scored for Windsor (11-8-4).

The Spitfires, who outshot the Knights 42-22, surged to a 4-0 lead before Cody Morgan got one back for London (17-6-1) in the second period, but the Knights couldn't build on the momentum.

Xavier Medina stopped 21 shots for the Spitfires.

Owen Flores started in goal for London but left late in the second period after giving up four goals on 20 shots. Mathias Onuska stopped all 22 shots he faced in relief.

ATTACK 8 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Ethan Burroughs had two goals and an assist, Servac Petrovsky scored twice as Owen Sound doubled up the Firebirds.

Deni Goure had a goal and two assists for the Attack (11-10-3), while Colby Barlow, Stepan Machacek and Logan LeSage also scored.

Gavin Hayes had two goals and Riley Piercey and Brennan Othmann also scored for Flint (12-9-1), which led 4-1 before the Attack reeled off seven unanswered goals.

FRONTENACS 6 BULLDOGS 5

KINGSTON, Ont. — Francesco Arcuri scored the winning goal with less than two minutes left in regulation as the Frontenacs edged Hamilton.

Lucas Edmonds led Kingston (15-5-3) with two goals and two assists, while Paul Ludwinski, Maddox Callens and Jordan Frasca also scored ad the Frontenacs extended their winning streak to six games.

Jorian Donovan scored twice for Hamilton (14-7-4). Avery Hayes, Logan Morrison and Jan Mysak also scored.

STEELHEADS 9 ICEDOGS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Beck had three goals, Aidan Prueter added two and the Steelheads hammered Niagara.

Luca DelBelBelluz, Ty Collins, James Hardie and Xander Veccia also scored for Mississauga (15-6-2).

Aidan Castle scored for Niagara (6-15-1).

GENERALS 5 67'S 1

OTTAWA — Ty Tullio and Stuart Rolofs each had a goal and an assist to lead Oshawa over the 67's.

Kevin Niedenz, Brett Harrison and Ryan Gagnier also scored for Oshawa (10-10-3).

Alec Belanger scored for Ottawa (12-13-2).

STORM 5 SPIRIT 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Matthew Papais scored twice as the Storm had five unanswered goals in a win over Saginaw.

Valentin Zhugin, Cam Allen and Ben McFarlane also scored for Guelph (15-8-2).

Matyas Sapovaliv, PJ Forgione and Pavel Mintyukov scored for the Spirit (10-11-1).

RANGERS 9 STING 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored three goals, Francesco Pinelli had two goals and two assists and the Rangers thumped Sarnia.

Declan McDonnell and Martin Mitchell each had a goal and two assists for Kitchener (11-11-0), while Antonino Pugliese and Ty Hollett also scored.

Nolan Dann scored for the Sting (10-10-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.