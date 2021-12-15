The Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters have temporarily suspended team activities after 13 players tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspension impacts two of the Otters’ upcoming OHL games: Friday at Guelph, and Saturday versus Kitchener. After Saturday, the team has no scheduled games until Dec. 30 in Hamilton.

The Otters said in a statement released Wednesday that, “all players affected are currently asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms and the league and team will continue to monitor their well-being.”

The Sudbury Wolves suspended team activities after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19 in late November, which resulted in five games being postponed.

The Otters have a 26-26-11 record and are eighth in the OHL's Western Conference.

