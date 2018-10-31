SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Jordan Sambrook scored two goals and set up another to power the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 9-3 victory over the winless Flint Firebirds on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Barret Hayton and Rory Kerins had a goal and two helpers apiece for Sault Ste. Marie (11-3-3) and Cullen McLean, Keeghan Howdeshell, Ryan Roth, Cole MacKay and Dominic Mufarreh supplied the rest of the offence.

Jake Durham, Jacob Winterton and Eric Uba replied for the Firebirds (0-14-1).

Greyhounds goaltender Ethan Taylor stopped 18 shots.

Emanuel Vella started in net for Flint, allowing five goals on 29 shots through 31:19. Luke Cavallin stopped 13-of-17 attempts the rest of the way.