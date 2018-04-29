KITCHENER, Ont. — Kole Sherwood scored in overtime as the Kitchener Rangers beat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Sunday to force a Game 7 in the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference final.

Game 7 is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Monday. The winner will face the Hamilton Bulldogs for the J. Ross Robertson Cup, the OHL's championship.

Joseph Garreffa scored and added two assists in regulation time for Kitchener. Givani Smith and Adam Mascherin had goals as well, while Mario Culina made 45 saves for the win.

Taylor Raddysh had back-to-back goals in the third period to force extra time for Sault Ste. Marie. Mac Hollowell opened scoring in the first period. Matthew Villalta stopped 34 shots in net.

The Rangers went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Greyhounds were 1 for 7.