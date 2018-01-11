OHL: Stanley scores twice as Rangers down Knights

LONDON, Ont. — Logan Stanley scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers downed the London Knights 5-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Thursday.

Givani Smith, Adam Mascherin and Mike Petizian also scored for the Rangers (26-13-2).

Cole Tymkin scored the lone goal for the Knights (22-16-3).

Kitchener goaltender Mario Culina turned aside 20 shots. Joseph Raaymakers made 27 saves for London.

Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.

---

PETES 4 STORM 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nikita Korostelev scored twice as the Petes defeated Guelph.

Bobby Dow and Pavel Gogolev also scored for Peterborough (17-21-3).

Cedric Ralph and Cam Hillis scored for the Storm (19-17-4).

---

ICEDOGS 5 OTTERS 4 (SO)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Sam Miletic and Akil Thomas scored in the shootout to lift the IceDogs over Erie.

Miletic also scored in regulation for Niagara (22-12-5) and Ben Jones, Drew Hunter and Danial Singer rounded out the attack.

Kyle Maksimovich led the Otters (12-20-9) with two goals. Maxim Golod and Ivan Lodnia scored the others.

---

BATTALION 3 ATTACK 2 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Brazeau scored on a power play 21 seconds into overtime to lift the Battalion over Owen Sound.

Riley Bruce and Matthew Struthers also scored in regulation for North Bay (16-19-6).

Brady Lyle supplied both goals for the Attack (16-16-7).

---

STING 5 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Cam Dineen's goal early in the second period stood as the winner as Sarnia topped the Spitfires.

Jonathan Ang, Drake Rymsha, Michael Pezzetta and Jordan Ernst also scored for the Sting (28-12-2).

Curtis Douglas, Daniel D'Amico and Cole Purboo found the back of the net for Windsor (22-14-3).

---

COLTS 10 WOLVES 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Jaden Peca scored two goals and set up three more and Zachary Magwood scored twice and added two helpers as the Colts routed Sudbury.

Andrei Svechnikov, Nathan Allensen, Aaron Luchuk, Sam Rhodes, Dmitry Sokolov and Ryan Suzuki also scored for Barrie (24-13-5).

Darian Pilon had the lone goal for the Wolves (11-24-6).

