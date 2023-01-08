MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Angus MacDonell and Jack Van Volsen each scored a goal and added an assist as the Mississauga Steelheads whipped the Sudbury Wolves 7-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Brice Cooke, Charlie Callaghan, Lucas Karmiris, James Hardie and Justin DeZoete also scored for the Steelheads.

Landon McCallum and Nick DeGrazia scored for the Wolves, who were outshot 48-30.

---

BATTALION 7 ICEDOGS 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kyle McDonald and Kyle Jackson each scored twice as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Niagara IceDogs 7-2.

Dalyn Wakely, Alexander Lukin and Matvey Petrov also scored for the Battalion, who outshot the visitors 42-14.

Zakary Lavoie and Kevin He scored for the IceDogs, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

---

67'S 5 ATTACK 1

OTTAWA, Ont. — Thomas Sirman scored once and added an assist as the Ottawa 67'S dumped the Owen Sound Attack 5-1.

Luca Pinelli, Cameron Tolnai, Jack Beck and Brady Stonehouse all scored once for the 67's.

Colby Barlow scored once for the Attack, who were outshot 24-14.

---

GENERALS 3 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON, Ont. — Luke Torrance, Stuart Rolofs and Jordyn Ertel all scored before the game was 24 minutes old and the visiting Oshawa Generals held on for a 3-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Patrick Thomas and Nick Lardis scored for the Bulldogs, who outshot the Generals 28-19.

---

STING 5 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Ont. — Marko Sikic scored a goal and added an assist as the Sarnia Sting beat the Erie Otters 5-2.

Cooper Way, Nolan Burke, Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Ty Voit also scored for the Sting.

Carey Terrance and Elias Cohen scored for the Otters.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 KNIGHTS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jordan D'Intino scored twice as the Soo Greyhounds topped the London Knights 6-3.

Landen Hookey, Mark Duarte, Bryce McConnell-Barker and Kalvyn Watson also scored for the Greyhounds.

Max McCue, Mathieu Paris and Oliver Bonk scored for the Knights, who were outshot 34-24.

---

SPITFIRES 6 FIREBIRDS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Six different players scored, Colton Smith and Noah Morneau each had two assists, and the Windsor Spitfires scored the Flint Firebirds 6-3.

Michael Renwick, Rodwin Dionicio, Liam Greentree, Anthony Cristoforo, AJ Spellacy and Alex Christopoulos all scored for the Spitfires.

Dmitry Kuzmin, Braeden Kressler and Kaden Pitre scored for the Firebirds, who outshot the Spitfires 34-30.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.