OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Matthew Strome had four assists in regulation and scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 7-6 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Arthur Kaliyev had a hat trick for Hamilton (7-3-1), MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice and Kade Landry added a short-handed goal.

Nick Suzuki led the Attack (4-5-1) with two goals and a helper. Kevin Hancock had a goal and three assists and Aidan Dudas, Maksim Sushko and Alan Lyszczarczyk also scored.

Bulldogs goaltender Nick Donofrio made 41 saves. Owen Sound's Andrew MacLean stopped 28 shots.

Hamilton was 2 for 3 on the power play while the Attack went 2 for 4.

---

OTTERS 4 ICEDOGS 3

ERIE, Ont. — Jamie Drysdale had a goal and an assist and the Otters held off a late comeback attempt to beat Niagara and snap a seven-game slide.

Christian Girhiny, Hayden Fowler and Luke Beamish also scored as Erie (2-6-1) built up a 4-0 lead.

Akil Thomas, Matthew Philip and Kirill Maksimov scored for the IceDogs (5-3-2) in under a six-minute span in the third period to pull within one.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 SPIRIT 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Morgan Frost scored a goal and set up three more to power the Greyhounds over Saginaw.

Keeghan Howdeshell, Ryan Roth, Cole MacKay, Mac Hollowell and Barrett Hayton also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (6-3-2).

Albert Michnac, Cole Perfetti and DJ Busdeker had goals for the Spirit (6-3-1).

---

