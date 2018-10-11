PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Adam Timleck scored 4:08 into overtime to lift the Peterborough Petes to a 5-4 victory over the Erie Otters on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brady Hinz and Christopher Paquette had a goal and an assist apiece for Peterborough (6-2-0) and Cameron Butler and Pavel Gogolev also scored.

Kyle Maksimovich, Chad Yetman, Kurtis Henry and Alex Gritz provided the offence for the struggling Otters (1-4-1).

Petes goaltenders Austin Tye and Hunter Jones combined on 32 saves. Erie's Daniel Murphy stopped 29 shots.

Both teams were 1 for 4 on the power play.

---

ICEDOGS 7 COLTS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Akil Thomas had two goals and three assists to lead the IceDogs over Barrie.

Kirill Maksimov also scored twice and tacked on two helpers and Ben Jones, Kyen Sopa and Olivier Castleman also scored for Niagara (4-2-1).

Tyler Tucker scored and assisted on Peter Fleming's goal for the Colts (3-4-1).

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.