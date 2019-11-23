OTTAWA — Will Cranley made 31 saves as the Ottawa 67's shut out the Mississauga Steelheads 2-0 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Marco Rossi recorded a goal and an assist, while Jack Quinn added an empty-netter to help give the 67's (17-6-0) their fourth win in a row. It also marked Ottawa's ninth victory in 11 games.

Kai Edmonds stopped 27-of-28 shots for Mississauga (7-14-1).

The Steelheads were 0 for 4 on the power play and the 67's went 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

BULLDOGS 4 STORM 3 (SO)

HAMILTON — Tag Bertuzzi scored the only goal in the shootout as Hamilton (12-13-1) eked out a victory over Guelph (13-4-4).

---

PETES 3 RANGERS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Hunter Jones stopped 43-of-44 shots, while Tucker Robertson scored the winner as the Petes (16-6-2) beat Kitchener (7-10-4).

---

FIREBIRDS 5 ATTACK 4

FLINT, Mich. — Evgeniy Oksentyuk had a goal and two assists during a stretch of five unanswered goals for the Firebirds (15-8-0) in their come-from-behind victory over Owen Sound (10-9-3).

---

SPITFIRES 4 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Kari Piironoinen made 34 saves, while Curtis Douglas scored a short-handed goal as Windsor (14-3-3) edged the Spirit (13-8-1) to remain unbeaten in regulation over its last 12 games.

---

ICEDOGS 6 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Ivan Lodnia recorded his first career OHL hat trick in Niagara's (9-11-4) rout over the Colts (12-8-1).

---

