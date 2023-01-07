HAMILTON — Evan Konyen had a goal and assist and Alex Assadourian chipped in with two assists as the visiting Sudbury Wolves squashed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Ethan Larmand, Kieron Walton, Alex Pharand, Matthew Mania and Nathan Villeneuve also scored for the Wolves (14-17-3-0), who led 3-2 after the first period and 6-3 heading into the third.

Patrick Thomas scored twice for the Bulldogs (15-16-4-0), while Nick Lardis netted a single.

The Wolves outshot the Bulldogs 33-20.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 RANGERS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Gavin Hayes scored twice, including the game-winner at 19:27 of the third period, as the Flint Firebirds edged the Kitchener Rangers.

Amadeus Lombardi, Braeden Kressler and Riley Piercey also scored for the Firebirds (19-14-2-1).

Francesco Arcuri scored twice, while Hunter Brzustewicz and Danny Zhilkin scored for the Rangers (15-17-2-0).

---

KNIGHTS 3 SPIRIT 0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Zach Bowen stopped 26 shots to earn the shutout as the London Knights defeated the host Saginaw Spirit 3-0.

Ryan Humphrey, Ryan Winterton and Logan Mailloux scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (26-8-1-0).

The West Division-leading Spirit (24-11-2-0) were outshot 29-26.

---

PETES 3 FRONTENACS 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Tucker Robertson scored the game-winning goal at 15:53 of the third period as the Peterborough Petes edged the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 3-2.

Avery Hayes scored twice for the Petes (21-13-1-2).

Christopher Thibodeau and Braden Hache scored for the Frontenacs (17-17-1-1).

---

STORM 4 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Ont. — Hunter McKenzie scored the game-winning goal at 3:26 of the third period as the visiting Guelph Storm edged the Erie Otters.

Braeden Bowman scored twice, while Michael Buchinger scored once for the Storm (15-18-4-1).

Colby Saganiuk, Pano Fimis and Noah Sedore scored for the Otters (12-19-0-3).

---

COLTS 4 ICEDOGS 3 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Evan Vierling scored the game-winning goal at 3:54 of overtime as the Barrie Colts edged the Niagara IceDogs.

Connor Punnett, Beau Jelsma and Jacob Frasca also scored for the Colts (19-10-4-2).

Andrew LeBlanc, Juan Copeland and Daniel Michaud scored for the IceDogs (8-18-4-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2023.