OTTAWA — Quinn Yule's goal early in the third stood as the winner as the Ottawa 67's beat the Peterborough Petes 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Travis Barron and Austen Keating also scored for Ottawa (16-19-3).

Pavel Gogolev and Nick Isaacson supplied the offence for the Petes (16-21-3).

Ottawa goaltender Olivier Tremblay turned away 17 shots. Peterborough's Dylan Wells made 32 saves.

The 67's went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Petes went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 7 RANGERS 0

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Olivier Lafreniere stopped all 28 shots he faced before leaving late in the third and Aidan Dudas had two goals and an assist as the Attack downed Kitchener.

Alan Lyszczarczyk, Brett McKenzie, Brady Lyle, Maksim Sushko and Jackson Doherty also scored for Owen Sound (15-16-6). Mack Guzda replaced Lafreniere with 31 seconds left in the third and didn't face a shot.

Chris McGonigle combined with Luke Richardson for 16 saves for Kitchener (25-13-2).

---

STING 5 SPIRIT 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Ryan McGregor scored twice as Sarnia defeated the Spirit.

Franco Sproviero, Connor Schlichting and Jordan Ernst also scored for the Sting (27-12-2).

Jake Goldowski and Cole Coskey had goals for Saginaw (21-14-3).

---

ICEDOGS 3 WOLVES 2 (OT)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Drew Hunter scored the overtime winner as the IceDogs edged Sudbury.

Matthew Philip scored twice in regulation for Niagara (21-11-5).

Dmitry Sokolov and Kyle Rhodes scored for the Wolves (11-22-6).

---

FIREBIRDS 4 OTTERS 3 (SO)

FLINT, Ont. — Maurizio Colella and Nicolas Mattinen scored in the shootout as the Firebirds edged Erie.

Colella, Ethan Keppen and Jack Wismer scored in regulation for Flint (12-23-3).

Stephane Patry, Maxim Golod and Joseph Mack replied for the Otters (12-20-8).

---

FRONTENACS 6 COLTS 4

BARRIE, Ont. — Cliff Pu scored a hat trick as Kingston beat the Colts.

Linus Nyman had two goals and Ted Nichol also scored for the Frontenacs (19-13-6).

Aaron Luchuk led Barrie (23-13-3) with two goals. Ryan Suzuki and Jason Willms also scored.

---

