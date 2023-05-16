Oilers chairman Nicholson will not be stepping down

Edmonton Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson confirmed to TSN's Ryan Rishaug Tuesday he will not be stepping down, contrary to some speculation.

Nicholson has been with the Oilers since 2014, previously holding the roles of CEO and vice chair during his time with the club.

Had a brief chat with Nicholson today, says he is not stepping down contrary to some speculation. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 16, 2023

The Oilers saw their season end in the second round of the playoffs Sunday night with a Game 6 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton reached the Western Conference Final last year before being swept by the Colorado Avalanche. Prior to that run, the team had won just one playoff round since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2006.

Nicholson spent 16 years as president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada before joining the Oilers.