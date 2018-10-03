COLOGNE, Germany — Ryan Strome scored the winner as the Edmonton Oilers beat the German league's Cologne Sharks 4-3 in overtime in an exhibition game on Wednesday.

The Oilers used the game as a tuneup for their season opener in Goteborg, Sweden, on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey beat SC Bern 3-2 in overtime in Bern, Switzerland on Monday in another European exhibition.

Strome redirected a pass from Ethan Bear with 2:53 left in overtime to give Edmonton the win against Cologne.

Tobias Rieder, Milan Lucic and Ty Rattie also scored for the Oilers.

Jason Akeson, Moritz Muller and Ben Hanowski scored for Cologne.

The game served as a homecoming for Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, a Cologne native. He had one assist.

The Oilers outshot the Sharks 37-19.