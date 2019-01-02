The Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes both hope a fresh year equals a fresh start, as both clubs are coming off a loss to end a dreadful 2018.

For the Oilers (18-18-3, 29 points), things are particularly bad -- they have lost six straight, including all five games in a just-completed homestand.

They head to Arizona on Wednesday night coming off a 4-3 loss Monday to the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets.

"It was definitely a better effort than the game before, but it was still not good enough to beat a team like that," Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl told the media Monday after scoring two goals but getting robbed of the potential game-tying score -- and a hat trick -- by Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with 23 seconds remaining. "We are making too many little mistakes and that starts with me and the top guys. We have to clean that up."

Two players made their debuts on the Edmonton blue line Monday following Sunday trades. Alexander Petrovic came over in a deal with Florida, while Brandon Manning was dealt to the Oilers from Chicago.

Active Longest Losing Streaks

EDM 0-6-0

ANA 0-4-2

OTT 0-5-0

COL 0-3-2

DET 0-3-2

"I thought tonight was a good effort," Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson told NHL.com. "The attention to detail was there and we did a lot of good things, but we still let in four goals and it's tough to win in this league if you do that. ...

"Some unlucky bounces kind of cost us the game, and we just have to get back on the winning track right now. It's a new year, it's a fresh start, and we have to look at it that way."

The Coyotes (17-20-2, 36 points) are also hoping for a bounce-back performance after losing 5-1 at home to Vegas on Sunday.

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet questioned his team's effort against the Golden Knights, which came a day after an overtime win at Anaheim.

"I just saw a team just go totally south on us," Tocchet told NHL.com. "It's not everybody. There's a handful of guys that just were very, very casual ... We had some positive things going the last three or four games, and to just blow it up like this is very disheartening. I'm really disappointed in the players.

"If you want to be a good NHL hockey team or player, you've got to be consistent. It's hard to be a consistent player, it's hard to go middle-drive, it's hard to be hard on the puck, it's hard to be a double-up guy, it's hard to go to the net, and to do it all the time. That's what good teams do. So, maybe we have some players here that just can't do it regularly and we're going to have to find some players that will. That's just the bottom line."

Alex Galchenyuk scored the Coyotes' lone goal on the power play Sunday, extending his point streak to a season-best five games. Oliver Ekman-Larsson got an assist, giving him the record for most career points (312) by an Arizona defenceman.

"If you can't compete for 60 minutes, it's going to get ugly, and that's what happened," Ekman-Larsson told NHL.com. "Didn't compete, didn't do much out there, to be honest with you, and they kept working hard."

Coyotes forward Brad Richardson has missed the past three games with an illness.